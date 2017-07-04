Tucker Jonathan Secrist | AspenTimes.com

Tucker Jonathan Secrist, 21, died suddenly at his parents' home in Fairfield, CT on June 29, 2017. Tucker was born in Greenwich, CT, and spent most of his life in Fairfield, CT. He also spent four adventure-filled years in Boulder, CO. Tucker was loved, and gave back even more, to his parents Peter and Karen, and his sisters Samantha, Clare and Greta. He adored his dogs Olive and Charlie, who will miss him. Tucker was studying at the University of Vermont, where he quickly made great friendships and lasting memories. Tucker engaged all whom he encountered with a kind, sly smile and a quiet wit. He was warm and welcoming to all, young and old. Tucker cherished the company of friends and family, never seeking attention for himself but always sharing appreciation and admiration for those whom he had just met and those whom he long knew well.

Tucker had many friends far and wide in Boulder, Burlington, VT, and Fairfield, all of whom he treasured. He sought any and all opportunities to spend time with each and every one of them. Tucker loved spending time in his parents' hometowns of Sheffield, MA and Aspen, CO. Born into a family of skiers, Tucker showed no fear and quickly became accomplished. He sought out the most demanding terrain he could find. He loved sharing this passion with cousins, friends and anyone else who could keep up. In Sheffield, his grandparents' lake was the scene of many great times swimming, kayaking, ice skating and snowmobiling. Tucker loved life and took every opportunity to experience it. Tucker was a 2014 graduate of Fairfield Warde High School. He spent two of his high school years at Boulder High School.

Tucker benefited from experiences in his father's home state and his mother's native region, and stayed true to his roots. In addition to his parents Karen and Peter Secrist of Fairfield, Tucker leaves his sisters, Samantha, Clare, and Greta, his grandmothers Maryellen Secrist of Aspen, CO and Judy Schnurr of Sheffield, MA; his maternal aunts and uncles Honor and Douglas Blume of Sheffield and their children Meghan, Taryn and Colin; Leslie and R.J. Lyman of Beverly Farms, MA, and their children Oliver, Teddy, Nathaniel and Brad; W. Thomas and Megan Schnurr Jr. of Moraga, CA and their children Lillian, Cooper and Kipling; his paternal aunts and uncles Sam and Jennifer Faivre of Crested Butte, CO and their children Anabelle and Hayden; and Jimmy and Katie McManus of Aspen and their children Molly and Whitney.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers Dr. Donald Secrist and William Schnurr. A wake will be observed on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. A funeral mass will be said at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06825, on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. A private burial service will be held in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Friday, July 7, 2017. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Baldricks Foundation Team Brent (https://www.stbaldricks.org/teams/mypage/109099/2017).