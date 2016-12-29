Theodore William Lawrence | AspenTimes.com

Theodore William Lawrence (Teddy to all his friends) was born April 19,1950, and passed peacefully Tuesday December 27, 2016, surrounded by friends and his beloved wife CC after a long and courageous battle with prostate Cancer.

Teddy was very private but those who knew him were constantly awed by his determination throughout his illness. Riding his bikes all summer in Aspen and Moab or hiking with his beloved wife CC, Ducky their dog and their many friends.

Every winter Teddy skied almost every day with his friends on Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands.

Teddy moved to the valley in the 1970’s from Hawaii where he was born. An avid surfer he quickly transferred his love of water to love of snow mastering the skills of skiing as well as mountain and road biking.

He opened and ran the longtime favorite restaurant Shavano’s in Snowmass Village for many years and shared his skill and knowledge at such places as Pinions and as a private chef.

Teddy had a huge heart and was always ready with a plate of something yummy when needed, a helping hand and a dog at his side.

Surrounded by Angel and Stoney, he is at peace and out of pain.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, CC has asked that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, Pathfinders, Aspen Animal Shelter or Moab Animal shelter.