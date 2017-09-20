Sol Leo Brook, age 86, passed away on September 10, 2017. Sol had a beautiful and long life filled with love and with family. Sol was kind and patient, wise and thoughtful. He was well respected and incredibly generous by nature. Sol spread warmth and made each person in his life feel special and loved.

Sol was born in Brooklyn, New York to Frieda and Irving Brook, and attended New York University as a PHD candidate in psychology. While in New York, Sol met Renee, the love of his life, who he married in 1953. Sol joined the military service during the Korean War and dedicated two years at the Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma. After the army, Sol and Renee returned to Brooklyn to raise their three children. Following life in Brooklyn, Sol and his family moved to Rockaway Beach, splitting their time between New York and Florida while he grew the family commercial construction and real estate business. The majority of Sol's later years were lived in the mountains of Colorado, close to his daughter Debra (aka Brooke) and her family. Sol's time in Colorado was spent hiking with Brooke, skiing with his grandchildren, playing bridge games with his friends, and enjoying the arts and community with Renee. The last two years of Sol's life were spent in Dallas, TX, close to his son Joel and his family.

Sol is survived by his beloved Renee, his siblings (Jack and Vivian), his cousin (Benny), his children (Steven, Brooke and Joel), his grandchildren (Stacy, Rachel, Adam, Kate, Lexi, Sam, Eli, and Sarah), and his great grandchildren (Bridger and Heidi).

We will remember Sol as a leader, as a giver, and as a man who loved and lived fully. We will remember Sol as a life partner, a guiding father and brother, as a loving papa, and as a dear friend. We will honor Sol by continuing to celebrate his life.

The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts to please make donations in Sol's memory to an organization that he believed in:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org

Your support will help children and their families fight life-threating illnesses.