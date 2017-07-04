Scott Holtzer | AspenTimes.com

Scott Holtzer a long time Snowmass Village resident from the good ol' days, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2017. At the time of his death Scott had just retired from his "last damn restaurant". He was looking forward to traveling, relaxing and getting a new dog to spend quality time with.

In 1979 Scott packed up his belongings, his dog, Bandit and his girlfriend, Patrice into a Dodge van and headed west from Brooklyn NY. As they descended down Independence Pass they were astounded at the beauty of the Roaring Fork Valley. Since Aspen had two movie theaters and Snowmass had one, Patrice agreed to stay. They got married at Difficult Campground and the reception is remembered by the town of Snowmass as the "lost weekend."

Scott secured his first job as a professional bartender and drinker at the Holiday Inn. His career really took off when he was hired as the first Snowmass Shuttle driver. He quickly rose to Assistant Manager of Transportation and Recreation. He was fluent at answering silly tourist questions. In 1983, his love of eating and bossing people around led him to buy his first "damn restaurant", Pour La France! A week later their son Aaron appeared on an ultra sound at Jack Caskey's office. Aaron was a fixture at PLF, spending hours in his "bassinet" (a laundry basket) on top of the freezer in the back office. Eventually, Scott & Patrice remodeled that restaurant into the Wildcat Café, which they sold in 1995. Scott worked at Boogies until 1997. The family packed up their belongings and their dog, Maxine and moved to Evergreen and then to Denver where they operated 3 more "damn restaurants". They also started building spec homes; a pursuit Scott thoroughly enjoyed until the f.king real estate crash of 2008.

Scott was a lifetime baseball fan, avid poker player, terrible golfer, great skier, entrepreneur and big smiler; a loyal, loving husband and father, a generous, selfless mentor and boss. His ashes will be scattered over Snowmass Mountain. Scott would not have wanted anyone to make a fuss over him, but Patrice never listened to him, so there will be a gathering in his honor on Sunday, July 23rd from 1-4 pm at the Basecamp Bar & Grill in Snowmass Village. Please join Patrice and Aaron to share your friendship and memories.