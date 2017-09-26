Robinson Sterling

Robin Sterling was born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the oldest child of Kenneth and Martha Sterling, and the niece of Dr. Harold "Whit" Whitcomb.

The Sterling family arrived in Aspen in 1958, where they built the Heatherbed Lodge at the Aspen Highlands. Robin attended the Aspen school system through 9th grade, then Penn Hall in Pennsylvania, and Marymount Academy in San Miguel D'Allende, Mexico. She returned to graduate from Aspen High School. She attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, then lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel, served in the Peace Corp and in Kennedy's Volunteer America program.

Robin's extensive travels took her to Iran, where she worked for Bell Helicopter International. This adventure was chronicled in Martie Sterling's book, co-written by Robin, Last Flight from Iran, in 1981.

While living in Great Barrington, MA she launched a successful pottery business in the late 80's, selling pieces at trades shows across the U.S. and to Neiman Marcus and Gump's, among others. Robin settled in St. Petersburg, FL, graduating with a degree in Sociology in 1998. She worked as a social worker until she become ill.

Robin is preceded in death by her parents Ken and Martie Sterling and her Uncle Dr. Whitcomb. She is survived by her brother Whitcomb Sterling and his wife Barbara, sister Gwyneth Sterling Gosney and her husband Eric, brother Daniel Sterling, sister Sarah Sterling, niece Jane Gosney, nephews Jacob Levy and Miles Levy.

Robin will be remembered lovingly as a fearless adventurer, a talented artist, a devoted lover of animals, the elderly and those who are down on their luck.

Robin requested that there be no memorial. In lieu flowers, donations to the Humane Society in St. Petersburg, FL would be appreciated.