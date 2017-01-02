Robert H. Throm | AspenTimes.com

Robert Harrison “Bob” Throm, 88, passed peacefully December 21, 2016, at home with his wife beside him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Phyllis, daughter Marjorie Throm, son Doug (Amy) Throm, and his grandchildren; Emily (Beau) Oyler, Andrew Smith, Kari and Ben Throm.

Bob was born in Denver on July 28, 1928 to Minnie May Moon and Edward Elmer Throm. Bob served his country in the Army, and graduated from the University of Colorado. In 1954 at the bottom of old lift Number One, he met the love of his life, Phyllis.

In addition to his successful real estate career, Bob served on many boards, including the Pitkin County Board of Adjustment and the Aspen Board of Realtors. In 1985 he was named Realtor of the Year. More recently he served on the Senior Council and was part of the Snowmass/Capital Creek Caucus. He was very proud of its contribution to saving the water in Snowmass Creek. In September Bob was recognized as a Pioneer of Real Estate by the Aspen Board of Realtors.

Bob lived a long wonderful life filled with family and friends. Those who knew him will remember his positive, jovial attitude and his singing of America the Beautiful at every occasion.

Services will be held Friday, January 6th at 4PM at Grace Church 1776 Emma Road, Basalt, a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to Hospice of the Valley, Pathfinders or your favorite charity in Bob’s name.