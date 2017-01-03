 Richard (Pendo) Pendergraft | AspenTimes.com

Richard (Pendo) Pendergraft

Richard quietly passed away Sunday morning December 4th after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Dorothy Pendergraft of La County, California.

Pendo was an avid surfer in California and a skier and whitewater canoeist in his years in Colorado.

He is survived by his friends. We will miss him.

A memorial service to be announced.