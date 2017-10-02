Peter Carl Meinig was born on July 15, 1939 in Wyomissing, PA and was a proud graduate of Wyomissing High School. He received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from Cornell University in 1962 and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University in 1964.

In September of 1962, Pete married the love of his life, Nancy Elaine Schlegel. Together they had three daughters (Anne, Kathy and Sally), three sons-in-law (Rich, Greg and Jeff) and eight grandchildren (Marina, Samantha, Gavin, Grace, Peter, Jaxon, Jafer and Layla). Nothing was more important to him than his family. He taught us kindness, compassion and humility among many other things — we traveled the world learning and laughing together. His gift to us all was his time.

He gave tirelessly of his time, talent and treasure to help many people and many causes, including the Boy Scouts, Tulsa University, and his favorite, Cornell University.

At Cornell, he chaired the Board of Trustees for nine years overseeing the development of Cornell Tech in New York City and the foundation of the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering. Cornell was one of the great joys of his life.

Pete took a temporary assignment in his first job and turned it into a 14-year adventure in Mexico City, mostly working for Rheem. A savvy entrepreneur and business builder, he was Chairman of HM International, a privately-owned diversified investment group he founded with his long-time friend and business partner, Richard Hojel. ElectroCom Automation was one of their early and proudest successes. The two took the time to build great businesses and run them the right way, often devoting decades to help those businesses find success. He was a past director of The Williams Companies, Williams Communications Group and Purolator. Along the way, he was an incredible mentor who impressed all with his quiet ability to ask great questions and focus people on the important issues at hand.

He was smart, hard-working and down-to-earth. All who met him considered him a friend. He cared deeply for his family and passed away on September 25th with his wife and three daughters at his side after a blessedly brief battle with leukemia. His suffering is over, but his impact on all that knew him will live on forever.

Pete was passionate about charity and giving. He was most interested in those groups who are pro-active rather than re-active. A contribution to your passion is one that will make him smile. Alternatively, he was funding Dr. Srdan Verstovsek's lab at MD Anderson. A contribution there will help find a cure for AML.

Two memorial services are being planned: one in Aspen, CO on October 27/28, the other in early 2018 at Cornell. Details will be forthcoming.