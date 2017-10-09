Nick Terliamis born March 25th, 1935 to Georgina and Luis Terliamis in Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed peacefully at his home in Paonia, Colorado on October 5th, 2017. He was a Colorado native and longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley. He owned a successful excavation business that helped shape the footprint of the community.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie of 61 years, Son Bruce, Daughter September Shaw (Paul "Steve"), Sister Anna Griffin (Cleon), Grandson Brian Shaw (Jennifer), and Granddaughter Zerlina Kimminau (Jeremy). He will also be remembered by his 4 great grandchildren Austin, Braden, Collyn, and Khloe. And many other family and friends. Proceeded in death by his son Wayne Terliamis.

A service will be held at Rosebud Cemetery on Saturday October 14th at 1:00 pm.

Rosebud Cemetery is located at 3420 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.