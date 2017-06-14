Neil Lindholm Gantzel | AspenTimes.com

Neil Lindholm Gantzel passed away May 31, 2017 in his home in Glenwood Springs.

Neil was born to Joan and Steen Gantzel at Aspen Valley Hospital on June 3, 1974. He attended school first in Aspen and later transferred to Laradon Hall in Denver. While there he continued his love of figure skating. He was coached by Betsy Spezak and participated for years in the Special Olympics Program. In 1993 he competed at the Special Olympic World Games in Salzburg, Austria where he won a gold medal in the pairs competition with his partner Jenny Thompson.

Neil loved airplanes and amassed a vast and impressive collection of model commercial jets and specialty models over the years. His knowledge of all things airplane was one of his greatest passions, and led him to a job at the Eagle County Airport where he worked on various tasks which included guiding in the big jets. He loved to fly and had the opportunity to experience many adventures in the US, Canada and abroad.

Neil lived most of his adult life in Glenwood Springs where he was affiliated with Mountain Valley Developmental Services. His housemate was his beloved cat Claws, and Neil was a regular welcome visitor at the animal shelter where he played and kept company with the homeless felines.

Neil is survived by his parents, Joan and Steen Gantzel; sisters, Amy (Mark) Godfrey and Katie (Steve) Waldeck; Aunt, Barbara Stevenson; Aunt and Uncles, Sari and Peter Gantzel of CA, Lars Gantzel of CA and Cousins, Kaia, Erik and Kirsten Gantzel of California.

All of Neil's family and his many friends will remember him with much love, wonderful memories and great affection. A celebration of Neil's life will be held later this summer, details will be announced.