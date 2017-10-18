Kelly Suzanne Swales

Kelly Swales passed away on October 13th after a brief illness in Harbor City, California. Kelly was born in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Aspen in 1964 at the age of 4 where she attended Aspen elementary and middle schools and graduated from Aspen Country Day School.

Kelly loved ski racing and horseback riding as a member of 4H, Pony Club, the Roaring Fork Hounds, a member of the Aspen Ski Club, United States Ski Team Development squad, and subsequently the Middlebury College and the University of Colorado ski teams.

Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Parks, and is survived by her parents, long time Aspenites Don and Suzie Swales, now of Columbus, Ohio, her sister Kim Tarver of Aspen, and brother, Kevin Swales, of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by long time friend and companion, Doug Lundgren, of Harbor City, California.