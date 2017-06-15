John Wix | AspenTimes.com

Long-time valley resident John Wix passed away May 24th at the age of 93. A memorial will be held Saturday, June 24th, at the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs. John grew up in Meeker, where he played football and basketball at Meeker High and also enjoyed boxing. He served in WW II in Kiska, Alaska. John worked as a journalist in Mexico, where he rode with soldiers to cover a revolution in Guatemala. His exciting reporting was picked up by a wire service and appeared in a number of newspapers. He also worked in Hollywood, where he once interviewed George Burns and Gracie Allen in their home. After returning to Colorado, John led the Aspen Association, promoting tourism in the 1970's. He owned the Basalt Realty Company and helped to develop Missouri Heights. John was the son of Jack and Marie Wix, and was predeceased by his brother Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Rena Wix of Platteville, CO, and by his son, Terry Johnson of Price, Utah. He is also survived by his nephews, Steve Wix and John Wix of Meeker, and by his nieces, Kim Watson of Meeker and Lisa Chapin of Westminster. John enjoyed his home in Basalt for many years before he moved to Heritage Park in Carbondale. He will be missed by friends throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.