Janice Diane Kelley | AspenTimes.com

Janice Diane Kelley, 72 of Silt, CO passed away April 4th, 2017 at Grand River Hospital with her family at her side. Janice was born November 19th, 1944 in Fayetteville, TN to Stanley and Francis Skufca.

Janice lived in Carbondale, CO raising her family and managing Leprechaun Liquors for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband, Harlan L Kelley. She is survived by her son Troy Kelley of Silt, CO and her daughter Tracey (Jamie) Gilliam of Howe, OK. Five grandchildren Katy Kelley, Bryan, Charlee, and Demi Gilliam. Alicia (Colton) Castillo, also two great grandchildren Hunter and Kaylix Castillo. Sister Cindy (Wayne) Wright of AZ and an adored niece Kerry Williams and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Farnum-Holt Funeral home. 405 West 7th, Glenwood Springs, Co.