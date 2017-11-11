James Tribble Pearce, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep. Jim was the eldest child of the late James Tribble Pearce and Ellis Anderson Pearce. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother William McFall Pearce. He is survived by his two sons, James Butler Pearce (Caroline) and William Burnet Pearce (Elysia), his grandchildren Jackson Peden Pearce and Skyler Bevan Pearce, and his sister, Margaret Ellis Pearce.

Jim was born on September 21, 1948, in Greenville, South Carolina. He attended neighborhood schools through the eighth grade and was graduated from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended the University of South Carolina, where he was an enthusiastic member of the Kappa Alpha Order.

After college, Jim quickly found his true passion—trading stocks and options. In 1975, he began trading with the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and later became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. As is the case with many traders, Jim's fortune fluctuated greatly, but no matter his circumstance, he was always generous with his family, his friends, and the many charities he supported, including the Greenville Zoo, Meals on Wheels, Richland Memorial Children's Hospital, and the Carolina Scholars program at the University of South Carolina. In addition to being a trader, Jim also developed a world-class golf course at Maroon Creek Club in Aspen, Colorado.

As a father, Jim provided many wonderful adventures for his two sons. From taming a pet mountain lion, fighting sailfish in the Gulfstream, island hopping through the Bahamas, diving the great wall off the coast of Bimini, and conquering the back bowls of the Aspen mountains, Jim introduced his sons to experiences beyond their wildest dreams. And for that, they are eternally grateful.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11am in Springwood Cemetery.

