Gregory B. Owings | AspenTimes.com

Gregory B. Owings of Carbondale passed away unexpectedly February 5th. Greg is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anita, two sons Matt and Collin, daughter-in-law Jessica, granddaughter Georgia, mother Carol, sister Lori Mulhern and husband Michael, father-in-law Frank Schirmer, brother-in-law Steve Schirmer, brother-in-law Jim Schirmer and wife Diane, several nieces and nephews, and dog Pepper.

Greg was raised in Overland Park, Kansas and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1977. Born in Denver on April 13, 1955, Greg liked to boast he was a “Colorado Native” and was glad to be retiring in Colorado after a successful career in commercial real estate development. He was an avid outdoorsman who particularly enjoyed bird hunting with his sons and close friends. A devoted husband, adored father, and fun-loving loyal friend, Greg will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched with his kindheartedness and good humor.

Memorial services will take place Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to honor Greg’s life make a contribution to the Jordan Robert Mann Foundation at http://www.mypassionateheart.org or The Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View at http://www.vvh.org/foundation.