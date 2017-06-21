Graeme ‘Ben’ Kaufman | AspenTimes.com

Ben passed away on June 16, 2017. A former Oregon, Illinois resident, he was born in Mendota, Illinois, on December 17, 1930, son of Vesta Edgecomb and Elmer Kaufman, married Dolores "Dolly" Kaufman on September 2, 1951. He spent his childhood in Mendota, Polo and Oregon, Illinois, and graduated from Oregon High School in 1948 and attended business school in Rockford, Illinois. He was employed by the Kroger Company for 24 years and was a Korean war veteran and member of the VFW and Masons. He moved to New Castle in 1993. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Dolly, sister Jane Warner and brother Jim Kaufman and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Connie and Greg Wood, and his grandsons Robert and Kyle.

JOIN US FOR A CELEBRATION of Ben's life at the Black Dog Saloon in New Castle from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or a charity of your choice.

Service and burial will be in Oregon, Illinois, at a future date.