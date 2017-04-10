George Albert Heinz | AspenTimes.com

George Albert Heinz died peacefully surrounded by family in Scottsdale, AZ on April 4, 2017 at the age of 83. He is survived by his beloved wife, Annette "Nettie"; children Laura Lee Williams (Marklin) of Scottsdale, Sarah Meader (Dan) of Southlake, TX and Amy Heinz Delgado (Jorge) of Manhattan Beach, CA; stepchildren Jim Schutty (Linda) of Cincinnati, OH, Suzy Lang (Mike) of Cincinnati, Bitzy Schutty of Scottsdale; and 12 adored grandchildren.

George was born on April 26, 1933 in Winston-Salem, NC and grew up in Sparta, NC. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from University of North Carolina in 1955 with a degree in business. He was an executive with Procter & Gamble for 34 years until he retired in 1989. He and Nettie then moved to the mountains of Colorado where he enjoyed skiing, fishing, hiking and mountain biking.

George battled Parkinson's Disease with humor and dignity for the past 15 years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. A reception to celebrate George's life will be held at the Vi at Silverstone in Scottsdale, AZ on April 29, 2017. He will be dearly missed.