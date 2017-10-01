Emmie Mielke

Emma passed away peacefully at Heritage Park Care Center where she spent her last years in assisted living and nursing care. The entire staff became her extended family and a big thank you to all for the good and loving care she received. She was an accomplished artist, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and loved opera. All this helped her survive the Holocaust. She enjoyed her 18 years in Glenwood Springs and visiting her daughter Sylvia aka Sly, in Aspen. She was the most wonderful mother and will be very missed.