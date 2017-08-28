 Elizabeth Philomene Smith Gredig | AspenTimes.com
April 28, 1930 — April 25, 2017

A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth Gredig will be held at Grace Church of the Roaring Fork Valley, 1776 Emma Road, Basalt, Colorado on Saturday, September 2, 2017 starting at Noon. There will also be a potluck lunch (cold cut trays provided, salads, side dishes & desserts would be appreciated) during the celebration.