Edward A. Shattuck Jr. | AspenTimes.com

With great sadness we mourn the loss of Edward (Ed) Shattuck Jr. age 74, who passed away on December 29, 2016. Ed was born in Ithaca, New York, the first of four children to the late Edward Sr. and Mary Shattuck. He is survived by his wife Julie, her sons, John and Andre Mpitsos of Aspen, Co., sisters Mary (Rick) Bush of Saratoga,NY and Claudia (Lou) Szitar of Clay, NY, brother John Shattuck (Patti Vanvalkenburgh) of Schenectady, NY and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Ed proudly served in the US Navy abroad the USS Barry during the Cuban missile crisis and blockade. Following his military service he continued his education and received degrees from SUNY Oswego and the University of Wisconsin. His degrees and interest in vocational rehabilitation led to his career with the Commission for The Blind in Portland, Oregon. After retirement Ed and Julie moved to the Roaring Fork Valley (Colorado).

Ed’s love of sports began early in life. His high school classmates in Ilion, NY called him “Ace” because of his drive to excel in sports. Later he became “Fast Eddie” to his Oregon and Colorado friends. That drive to excel fueled his zest for life and led to many adventures: traveling the world with Julie; competitive running; climbing, biking and skiing legendary mountains. He was brave, determined, enthusiastic, outgoing, fun loving, patriotic and successful. He will be unforgettable and sorely missed. Interment will take place at the Gerald B.Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga, NY. The date for interment as well as a date for a celebration of Edward’s life in Carbondale, Co. will be announced at a later time.

We are particularly grateful to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the care and support they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be welcome.

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206 Glenwood Springs, Co. 81601