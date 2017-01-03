Don Kopf | AspenTimes.com

Don Kopf, a true Aspen local, having moved to town in 1961, passed away quietly in his Winter home in Cave Creek, Arizona, surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 17. “The big guy” was known to have a huge love for friends, family, animals, and pranks, and kept his sense of humor sharp right to the end. He led a full and story-worthy life. Born in 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey, Don joined the Navy at 16, and served on the Battleship Missouri BB63 as a Radarman, Third Class from 1946-1949. Among his interim adventures, Don aspired to stunt work in Hollywood, joined the ranks of original Marlboro Men, raced cars up and down Pike’s Peak, may or may not have painted the original “golden arches” in Aspen, and built homes for diplomats, celebrities, and countless locals. There are simply too many stories to tell.

He married his “child bride”, Carol Ann Jacobson in 1973, and they had two daughters — Dawn (a Physician Assistant in the Aspen Valley Hospital emergency department) and Dani (massage therapist in Basalt and actor/stage manager for valley theatres). Don owned Kopf Construction in Aspen from the early 1970’s until the mid-1990’s, but continued some participation in home building projects through the mid-2000’s. He was a proud member of the Elks club for 35 years, and could think of no place he’d rather go out for dinner and a game of pool. He also loved to play golf, especially if betting. His family will think of him with every game they play. A celebration is planned for breakfast at the Wienerstube, lunch at Cooper Street Pier, and a disco-themed night at the Tippler.

For more information, call 1-900-EAT-AT-GUIDOS.