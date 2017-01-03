Clifford Oscar Cerise | AspenTimes.com

Clifford Oscar Cerise, 87, of Carbondale passed away on December 30, 2016 with his family by his side. Clifford was born the first of 4 children on November 30, 1929 in Carbondale to Oscar and Wilma (Antonelli) Cerise. He spent his entire life as a rancher in Carbondale on the family ranch. Clifford graduated from Carbondale Union High School in 1948 and went on to attend Colorado A&M College in Ft. Collins. He returned home to work on the family ranch until his retirement. In 1951 he married Maecille Tibbetts and they raised 3 children together on the ranch. In 1984, Clifford married Marcia (Bunn) Salas and she brought 2 children into the family.

Clifford enjoyed the ranching life and took pride in his fine herd of cattle. He always had a good story to tell about his ancestors and their lives. He always enjoyed going to sporting events to watch his children and grandchildren.

Clifford is survived by his wife Marcia, son Robert (Lisa) Cerise, daughter Toni Cerise, son Michael (Eva) Cerise, daughters, Janice Hessel and Brenda Grumley, grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Cerise-Longnecker, Thomas Cerise, Nick (Roxanne) Hessel, Kim (Nick) Broetzman, Keenan (April) Grumley, and Hannah Grumley. He is survived by his two sisters, Evelyn Showalter and Betty Hackbarth and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Douglas.

A Celebration of his life will be held this Saturday, January 7th at 2pm in the Gathering Center at the Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale with Pastor Dr. Doug Self officiating.