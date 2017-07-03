Bill Burton | AspenTimes.com

Long time Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley resident, Bill Burton, passed away May 24th in Carbondale. He was eighty-three.

Bill was born January 7, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. He married Gale on December 4, 1954. In 1968, Bill and Gale partnered with Tom and Marlene Williams in the purchase of The Heatherbed Lodge at the base of Aspen Highlands, and moved here with a combined total of 8 children. Together, they operated a successful ski lodge and dude ranch well into the 1970's. Afterward, Bill was a contractor in the construction of custom-built homes in the area.

Bill was a superb skier, and for thirty plus years he was a respected, admired and beloved ski instructor at the Highlands. It was a fulfilled dream for him to watch his children, and their children, play and mature on the slopes of Aspen. Sailing at Ruedi and golf with friends were other favorite activities.

"PaPa", Bill, was at the center of family gatherings and events. He made birthdays, 4th of July parades, boat trips, and long stays at the Florida beach special memories for all. His sparkly blue eyes, friendly smile, and strong hugs warmed us as both greetings and good-byes. He was dearly loved.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gale; brothers Bob and Russ; children Tyler, Diana, Shane, Shannon, Bruce, and Michelle; thirteen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

We are comforted by Bill's faith and salvation in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. "Those who seek HIM will praise the Lord. Let your heart live forever." Psalm 22:26

A memorial celebration is scheduled for Sunday, July 9th at 3:00, 3832 Crystal Bridge Drive in River Valley Ranch, Carbondale