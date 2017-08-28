Bernard ‘Jerry’ Oberembt

Pawleys Island — Jerry Oberembt age 92, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Bernard Henry and Rosella Sullivan Oberembt. Jerry was a graduate of Yale University class of 1945 and served in the U.S. Army as a Vehicle Maintenance Officer. He worked as a District Sales Manager for the Falk Corp. for 35 years. In retirement he was very active at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, volunteered at Teach My People, and tutored at Howard Adult School. Jerry was an avid golfer, skier and bridge player and his retirement in Pawleys Island, SC and Aspen, CO gave him years of enjoyment. Most of all Jerry enjoyed time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Oberembt and a sister in law, Patricia Oberembt.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Oberembt of Pawleys Island; daughters, Mary Oberembt of Los Angeles, CA and Clare Barringer of Carlsbad, CA; grandson, Ian Barringer of Carlsbad, CA and a sister, Patricia Cleary of Scottsdale, AZ and her 3 children and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. Repast to follow at Tradition Clubhouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or to the charity of one's choice.

