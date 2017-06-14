Barbara Jean Clausen Vagneur | AspenTimes.com

Barbara Jean Clausen Vagneur, 70, passed away peacefully on June 9th 2017 at St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO surrounded by family who sang to her, held her, kissed, and loved her. She died of complications stemming from diabetes.

Barbara Jean, known as Jean or Jeanie, was born to Henrietta and Donald Clausen in Chicago, IL on October 30th 1946.

After growing up on the North Shore of Lake Michigan she went to the University of Colorado and obtained a degree in teaching. While living and teaching in Boulder she would spend her free time traveling up to Aspen to ski. There she met the love of her life, Curtis. The beautiful debutante married the tall, handsome farm boy on July 12th 1975 just six months after they met. They made their home in the Aspen area and during their first year of marriage Jean received the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. Despite the struggles they faced with the devastating disease they faced them together. Jean worked tirelessly during her pregnancy with her only child to keep the disease under control. She was rewarded in January of 1977 with a healthy baby girl leaving the doctors surprised and impressed.

Jean dedicated herself to her family. Always putting them before herself and not wanting to be a burden. She was an avid outdoors woman who loved to ski and did it with style. She also enjoyed biking, rock climbing, camping, fishing, and running where she loved to compete in races like The Race for The Cure. She was an extremely talented artist, musician, and singer. She played the guitar and piano to the delight of many, but mainly for her husband who enjoyed every minute of her playing. With her soprano voice she graced many choirs, performed in concerts, and at weddings when she was able. In her later years she enjoyed traveling around the country and the world with her best friend and loving husband. Like peanut butter and jelly, they were always together.

She is survived by her husband Curtis, their daughter Catie Mintz (Dan), grandson's Evie, Louie, and Lee. She is further survived by her sisters Karen Hynds and Carol Clements Sage.

A memorial service will be held on July 1st at 1pm at Crossroads Church 726 W Francis St, Aspen, CO with reception to follow right after. Jean's favorite color combination was lavender, blue, and green. Please wear one, two, or all three of those colors instead of the traditional black.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. 1775 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045