Angus Leslie Graham, 35 of Carbondale, CO died in a car accident on Friday, August 25, 2017 near Glendale, OR.

Originally from Bethel, Maine, Angus graduated from Gould Academy with honors and received his BFA from The New York State College of Ceramics, School of Art and Design, Alfred University and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate from The University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He completed a two year intensive internship with master ceramic artist Chris Gustin from 2005-2007 and moved west to pursue his work as a potter at Studio for Arts and Works (SAW) in Carbondale, CO.

Angus assisted artist Alleghany Meadows and the Artstream Nomadic Gallery, where he exhibited his work nationally. He shared his love for and expertise in ceramics as a summer assistant at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts and volunteered at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts. Angus also took classes at Anderson Ranch Arts Center and was an integral part of the Carbondale Clay Center, assisting, teaching and volunteering. Angus Graham's artwork is in many private collections and personal kitchens nationally.

Angus cherished thirteen summers as a camper and counselor on the shores of Moose Pond at Winona Camps in Bridgton, Maine where he passionately shared his love of lacrosse and kayaking. Angus competed on the Alfred University varsity lacrosse and ski teams, and challenged himself to balance the intensity of a world renowned art program with his love of sport. Angus was a PSIA Alpine Level 3 trainer at all four of Aspen Skiing Company's ski and snowboard schools and was highlighted as one the school's highly regarded trainers, ski professionals and mentors. Angus was also a valued member of the Aspen Demonstration Ski Team.

He is survived by his parents, William and Marguerite Graham of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts; sister Kate Graham and brother-in-love Hardy Wallace, and niece Maple Hope Widmer Wallace, all of Napa, California. He is also survived by his uncle Donald Graham of Grafton, Massachusetts and his uncle and aunt, Ace Bailey and Alixe Callen and their children, Zander and Miles Bailey, all of Newport, Rhode Island.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Angus Leslie Graham:

Sunday, September 17th at 1:00pm at Buttermilk Mountain Lodge, Aspen, Colorado.

Sunday, September 24th at 2:00pm at Winona Camps, Bridgton, Maine.

A private family service and burial will take place at a later date.

The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in his memory to one or all of the following organizations:

Carbondale Clay Center, "Angus Graham Scholarship Fund"

http://www.carbondaleclay.org/support/

135 Main Street

Carbondale, CO 81623

These tax-deductible gifts will secure programing at the Carbondale Clay Center for young people in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Bancroft School, "Hope Leslie Graham Program"

110 Shore Drive

Worcester, MA 01605

These tax-deductible gifts support students in a program named for Angus's beloved grandmother, Hope Leslie Graham who dedicated her life to tutoring children with learning differences.

Maine Community Foundation

245 Main Street

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Please specify the gift to: "Winona Campership Fund"

These tax-deductible gifts will continue Angus' tremendous legacy at Winona and support scholarships for boys who could not otherwise have a summer camp experience.