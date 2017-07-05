No foul play suspected in death of woman, 30 | AspenTimes.com

A 30-year-old woman found dead early Tuesday at a residence in Old Snowmass does not appear to be a victim of foul play, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.

However, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office won't know for sure until after an autopsy is performed by a pathologist in Grand Junction today, said Alex Burchetta, a commander at the Sheriff's Office. Burchetta declined to release the woman's identity.

The woman was found about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the bedroom of a residence in the Shield-O neighborhood in Old Snowmass, he said. Investigators are looking into whether she had any health problems, Burchetta said.