Nexus Conference brings technology talk to Aspen

If you have ever wondered what are blockchains, bitcoins and cryptocurrency, there is a three-day conference starting Thursday in Aspen to discuss and explore all these technologies.

The inaugural Nexus Conference is hosting a number of sessions and forums on those topics but also will delve into music and politics. Nearly 50 speakers are scheduled for the event, including former presidential candidates Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich, former Minnesota governor and political commentator Jesse Ventura, actor Ed Asner, well-known investor Peter Schiff and CEO of Vector Space Systems Jim Cantrell.

Eight of the candidates running for Colorado governor are scheduled to be at a forum Saturday morning to discuss Colorado as a technology destination as well as the cannabis and hemp industry issues with conventional banking.

For more information on the conference, daily schedule or to buy tickets, go to nexusearth.com/conference.html.