NEW: ‘Winter travel conditions’ over Independence Pass; alternate route advised

With the heavy snow continuing to fall Monday morning in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, Pitkin County officials sent out a warning to avoid driving on Independence Pass.

The pass is open, but “winter travel conditions” continued late Monday morning and “alternate routes (are) suggested,” according to a Pitkin County alert sent out at 11:15 a.m.

With construction of the Grand Avenue bridge in Glenwood Springs, motorists have been using Independence Pass to avoid the downvalley delays around Interstate 70.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the area, including the pass and Pitkin County. There are winter storm warnings around the state as a system moved in overnight from the northwest.