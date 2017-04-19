New ski patrol HQ approved at Sam’s Knob at Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Skiing Co. received a green light Tuesday to build a new ski-patrol building at the top of Sam's Knob at Snowmass Ski Area and expand Sam's Smokehouse Restaurant.

The approval was granted by the White River National Forest supervisor's office.

The current ski-patrol building was constructed as a temporary structure but remained in use far longer than anticipated. The building's main floor would be about 1,050 square feet and the basement would be another 950 square feet, according to documents submitted to the Forest Service. There also will be a 450-square-foot deck.

The main floor of the patrol building will have a public "greet" room, kitchen, dispatch office, accident investigation station, patrol director office and conference space.

Skico will pursue the replacement this summer, Skico Chief Operating Officer David Perry said in an interview last week.

The Sam's Smokehouse expansion will not be pursued this summer, Perry said. The Forest Service approval allows adding 3,000 to 5,000 square feet onto the northwest corner of the restaurant.

The approval also allows Skico to install two underground fiber-optics utility lines, which is planned for this summer.