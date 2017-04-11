NEW: Gas-line leak along Highway 82 west of Aspen causing traffic delays | AspenTimes.com

A gas-line leak is at the Intercept Lot is causing big traffic headaches this morning along Highway 82 between Owl Creek Road and Brush Creek Road.

According to a Pitkin County alert and the sheriff’s department, Highway 82 is closed between the road. Westbound lanes of Highway 82 are being diverted at Owl Creek Road and eastbound at Brush Creek Road.

Officials say to expect delays along the route for commuters and RFTA buses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.