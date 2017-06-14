Aspen adds another electric-vehicle charging station | AspenTimes.com

The city of Aspen has installed an electric-vehicle DC fast-charging station at the corner of Galena and Dean streets for public use.

The 50-kilowatt output unit charges at a maximum rate of 200 miles of range per hour. Drivers can charge and park for a maximum of one hour. Vehicle charging is free, though normal parking rates apply.

Two other fast chargers in Aspen are located in the Rio Grande Parking Garage and Pitkin County Public Works at the Aspen Business Center.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the city said it chose the Galena Street "for a variety of characteristics including proximity to basic services, shopping and restaurants, as well as electrical capacity; installation cost; and the fact that the charging space will not take away any public parking spaces."

The project was supported through a grant from the Colorado Energy Office.

Drivers of all-electric vehicles also can apply for a parking permit to park for free in Aspen's residential areas.

For more details, call 970-920-5104.