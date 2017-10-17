New company creates a way for skiers to wear snowboard boots with skis

Hate ski boots? You’re not alone.

A new Colorado-based company called Envy Snow Sports is about to roll out a line of ski frames that allow skiers to strap into their bindings while wearing snowboard boots.

After four years of development, the Envy Ski Frame will finally be available this winter.

The frame will fit any of the top manufactured snowboard boots, and can then snap into existing bindings on alpine skis, according to Chris Schroeder, co-founder of Envy Snow Sports.

“You get all the benefits of a snowboard boot while skiing,” said Schroeder. “They’re easier to walk in, more comfortable and a little bit warmer. We are the first of our kind when it comes to being able to use any snowboard boot.”

The Golden-based company got started with a simple observation years ago.

