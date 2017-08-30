National Ski Area Association names new CEO

A trade group for ski areas in the U.S. announced Monday that it hired Parker Riehle as its new president and CEO.

Riehle, who currently is president of Ski Vermont, will take over the helm of National Ski Areas Association on Jan. 1. He will replace Michael Berry, who is retiring after 25 years in the post.

"I am thrilled, honored and humbled to be named the next president and CEO of the National Ski Areas Association," Riehle said in a prepared statement. "Under the unparalleled leadership of Michael Berry, NSAA's role in educating, inspiring and empowering ski areas all across the nation has become ever more important in the face of critical challenges to the industry, and I could not be more excited to help convert those challenges into opportunities."

The National Ski Areas Association represents 303 alpine resorts that account for more than 90 percent of the skier/snowboarder visits nationwide.

Meanwhile, Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade association for ski resorts in the state, announced Tuesday that a new member joined its ranks. Echo Mountain, a small ski area near Idaho Springs, becomes one of the Gem Resorts — smaller ski areas that team to provide discounts to skiers and snowboarders.

Echo Mountain offers six trails on 60 acres. It features a redesigned lodge with a restaurant and bar overlooking the Continental Divide. The ski area is 50 miles from downtown Denver and offers night skiing six nights per week. The ski area is in its second year of operation.

Echo Mountain is the 23rd member of Colorado Ski Country USA. Vail Resorts' four ski areas in Colorado are not members of the association.