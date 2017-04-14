Mullins a healthy choice for Aspen council | AspenTimes.com

As the Pitkin County medical officer, I have personally worked with Ann since the Aspen Board of Health merged with the Pitkin County Board of Health three years ago and she was chosen to represent the Aspen City Council. She has been actively involved on the board, raises pertinent issues and is devoted to promoting public health legislation and initiatives.

I also have worked with Ann independently on health promotion projects and she has been consistently supportive and concerned for the health of our community. She is intelligent and participates effectively as both a team member and an independent thinker. She makes herself available and approachable. Her knowledge of city processes and ability to maneuver through city procedures are key assets. She is passionate about her service, open to new ideas and approaches, and has a calm, logical and forward-thinking voice. She is focused on solutions and advocates for a collaborative, partnership approach.

In a time of upheaval and uncertainty with our health care system, it is vital to have Ann's commitment to our local public health and health care needs.

We have been lucky to have Ann on City Council for the past four years, and I truly look forward to her continued representation for another term.

Kimberly Levin, MD, MPH

Pitkin County medical officer