More triceratops fossils found at Colorado construction site

THORNTON, Colo. — A dinosaur expert says fossils uncovered at a suburban Denver construction site may be one of the most complete triceratops skeletons ever found in the Denver area.

Joe Sertich of the Denver Museum of Science and Nature said Thursday scientists have now discovered a second horn, a beak, ribs, vertebrae and other remnants at the site in Thornton.

Previously, a skull and horn and shoulder blade were found.

Sertich says the fossils are probably at least 66 million years old.

The fossils will be encased in plaster and moved to the museum. Sertich is the museum’s curator of dinosaurs.

A construction crew building a new public safety building found the fossils Aug. 25.

Excavation of the fossils is expected to continue for several more days.