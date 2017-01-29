Melville couple honored with Aspen Valley Hospital’s new oncology center | AspenTimes.com

With more than 100 members of the community, physicians, staff and the Melville family in attendance, Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation dedicated The Marian and Ralph Melville Oncology and Infusion Center Tuesday.

Made possible by a generous anonymous gift, The Marian and Ralph Melville Oncology and Infusion Center recognizes Ralph Melville, who recently passed away after a lengthy battle with leukemia, and his wife of nearly 60 years, Marian Melville. Marian has served as a hospital volunteer for almost 40 years.

The dedication ceremony included remarks from Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler and Dr. Douglas Rovira, Aspen Valley Hospital’s oncologist.

“All of us connected to Aspen Valley Hospital and AVH Foundation were moved and humbled by this incredible act of generosity and gesture of such selfless goodwill that honors a distinguished and deserving family in our community,” said Deborah Breen, Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation President and CEO. “The Marian and Ralph Melville Oncology and Infusion Center is relocating to the second floor of the Hospital’s new west wing and will provide needed services for some of its most fragile patients.”

Marian and Ralph Melville, members of the Aspen Hall of Fame, are best known for their ownership and management of the Mountain Chalet, a classic ski lodge that started with three rooms in 1954. The Mountain Chalet, now with more than 50 rooms and additional amenities, is still owned and operated by their children.