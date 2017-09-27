Man found sleeping in Village locker room

Police arrested a local homeless man for burglary after finding him asleep in a ski school locker room in the Snowmass Village Mall, according to court documents.

Alejandro Bolona, 46, is facing two felony burglary charges after using an old passcode to access the building then trying to pry open the door after the number was discovered and deactivated, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

On Tuesday, Bolona told Snowmass Village police officers he was an Aspen Skiing Co., employee at the Elk Camp restaurant last season, and had been using a door code he was given at that time to get into Timbermill building, according to the affidavit.

A Skico employee told police she discovered Sept. 21 that Bolona's code had been used during the course of the summer to access the Timbermill locker room, and deactivated it, the affidavit states. However, the lock disabled itself five times between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25 because the faulty code was repeatedly used.

On Monday, the Skico employee discovered someone had placed a piece of duct tape over the door's locking mechanism, as well as apparently causing damage to the door consistent with someone trying to pry it open, the affidavit states.

Snowmass Village police officers installed a camera near the door Monday in an effort to identify the burglar. However, when they returned Tuesday to retrieve the camera, they found a green backpack and a glass of white wine at the top of the stairs to the locker room and Bolona asleep in a sleeping bag at the back of a row of lockers, the affidavit states.

The officer recognized Bolona from previous contacts and told him he was under arrest for trespassing and burglary.

"(Bolona) got up and put his sleeping bag in a stuff sack," Snowmass Village Police Sgt. David Heivly wrote in the affidavit. "He did not contest my claim that he was trespassing, however, he was concerned that I was charging him with a felony."

In addition to burglary and misdemeanor trespassing, Bolona was also charged with possession of burglary tools.

