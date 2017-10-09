Man fires gun into Aspen apartment building on Main Street

A 35-year-old Morrison man allegedly fired a round from a handgun during an argument early Sunday with his girlfriend that shattered the glass door of a nearby apartment building on Main Street, according to court documents.

Robert Lindgren Jr., 35, admitted the weapon went off outside the apartment building at 625 E. Main Street about 1 a.m., though his wife told police the incident occurred after the 9mm handgun fell on the ground, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

That account, however, contradicted the observations of a witness inside the building, who told police he was able to see Lindgren fully extend the weapon "in a shooting position" and fire it, the affidavit states.

That witness said he was in the bedroom of an apartment in the building when he saw Lindgren and his wife arguing outside a camper parked in front of the building. He told police he saw Lindgren pounding on the door of the camper and stating for five to 10 minutes that he couldn't shut the camper's door. The witness also heard Lindgren complain that he broke his hand pounding on the door, according to the affidavit.

"(The witness) from his viewpoint could see Lindgren Jr. inside the camper and his female counterpart off to his right," the affidavit states. "(The witness) stated that Lindgren Jr. discharged the firearm and it sounded like a canon.

"(The witness) stated that the female counterpart stated, 'Don't do that' after the firearm was discharged."

Recommended Stories For You

The witness said he was too scared to call 911 after observing the shot, the affidavit states.

The glass door to the building was intact but shattered when officers arrived, with a bullet hole in one part of it, according to the affidavit.

Lindgren — who was later found to have a breath alcohol content nearly twice the legal driving limit — was charged with DUI, felony criminal mischief, felony menacing with a deadly weapon, prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment and domestic violence.

jauslander@aspentimes.com