Man arrested with pocketful of credit cards

A Missouri man arrested Monday after allegedly acting strangely while shopping at several high-end stores downtown was found with 12 credit cards in his pocket, none of which featured his own name.

That's according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court charging Alan Cohen, 50, with identity theft, criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a financial device, all felonies.

"What happens next?" Cohen repeatedly asked an Aspen police officer just after a nearly $1,300 purchase at Louis Vuitton went through on another man's credit card, according to the affidavit.

"I asked him to explain why he was using credit cards with different people's names on (them)," Aspen police Officer Adriano Minniti wrote in the affidavit. "He asked to talk to someone 'higher up.'"

Cohen then declined to speak further to the officer and was arrested.

According to the affidavit:

Emergency dispatchers first received a call about Cohen just after 1 p.m. when employees at Gucci on South Galena Street reported that he tried to purchase items with a credit card but refused to produce identification.

An employee at Dolce and Gabbana down the street, who described Cohen as "big and overweight" wearing a baseball cap with an American flag on it, blue jeans, a blue dress shirt and penny loafers, said when one of his credit cards was declined, he handed her another with a different man's name on it.

Cohen told the woman it was his boyfriend's card.

When officers tracked Cohen to Louis Vuitton, he initially refused to show his identification or provide his name. He eventually produced a Missouri driver's license with his name on it.

Cohen had two shopping bags with him when he was arrested. The first contained more than $970 in purchases from Lululemon – made using a credit card with a woman's name on it – and another with more than $710 in items from Prada purchased using a man's credit card that was declined at Dolce and Gabbana.

