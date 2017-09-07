Mac and Cheese Festival returns Saturday

Let us now praise melted cheese and noodles.

The annual Aspen Mac and Cheese Festival returns for its seventh year Saturday, Sept. 9. The festival pits local restaurants against one another in friendly competition, showing off their recipes and serving it up in 2 oz. cups to a voting public.

Run by the city of Aspen's recreation department, the festival takes over restaurant row on Hopkins Avenue between Monarch and Mill streets. It's quickly become a beloved fall tradition for the town.

"Aspen could become, per-capita, the mac-n-cheese capital of the country," festival founder Keith Bulicz told The Aspen Times at a previous offing. "When I think about it, I have a silly grin on my face because it's really quite amazing it's gotten to where it is now."

Restaurants compete for the People's Choice Award, Chef's Choice Award, Judges' Choice Award, Kids' Choice Award, and Best Theme Award. Recent winners have included Cache Cache, Trecento Quindici Decano and Rustique. Expect a mix of downhome dishes and haute cuisine and come hungry.

Admission this year is $5. Attendees age 12 and younger eat free. This year you can buy your ticket in advance and you get VIP status, allowing you to chow down for 30 minutes before the general public is allowed in. Tickets and more info at http://www.aspenrecreation.com.