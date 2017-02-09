Lockouts lifted at Aspen, Basalt schools | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen School District announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the lockout issued today has been lifted.

The lockout was issued at 8:13 a.m. after local law enforcement notified school officials that a threat to the 81611 area had been made on an anonymous online chatroom site.

“School district officials, together with local law enforcement, determined that because students were en route to school via buses and private vehicles, the safest, quickest course of action was to get students into the buildings and their classes,” the School District said, adding that “Students and staff conducted classroom activities as usual, while all exterior doors were secured with no one being allowed to access or exit the buildings without explicit approval from law enforcement and building administrators.”

Lockouts were also lifted at the Basalt schools. High school was cancelled in both Carbondale and Glenwood Springs today.

Authorities traced the threat to the IP address of an 18-year-old senior in Carbondale.