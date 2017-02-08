Live music at Gywn’s Restaurant every Wednesday and Friday | AspenTimes.com

Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant will feature live music on Wednesday and Friday afternoons this winter.

Colorado-based folk musician Jimmy Dykann will perform from 12 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon; artist Rich Gaston will play from 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The live music will take place in Gwyn’s bar lounge area or on the patio, weather permitting.