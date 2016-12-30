Authorities ID Texas mom who died in Ski Granby Ranch chairlift fall with daughters | AspenTimes.com

Investigators on Friday identified the 40-year-old San Antonio mother who died Thursday when she and her two daughters fell about 25 feet from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch.

Kelly Huber was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby at about 10:45 a.m., where she was taken after the 9:30 a.m. fall. A ruling on her cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for Saturday.

Grand County officials have yet to provide further details on how the Texas mother and her two young girls fell from the lift. Authorities say the case remains under investigation.

Huber’s 9-year-old daughter was taken to Middle Park before being flown by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Her other daughter, who is 12, was treated at Middle Park and released. An update on the younger girl’s condition was not available on Friday, said Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for the incident command.

