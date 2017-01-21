Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers | AspenTimes.com

Good, clean bingo fun

Circle of Friends offers a great big thank-you to everyone who was involved with the third annual Winterskol Bingo For All Ages, which was held Jan. 15 at the beautiful Dunaway Community Room at the Pitkin County Library. Circle of Friends is an Aspen High School service club that facilitates inter-generational events.

It was a true community gathering, connecting locals and visitors of all ages. We offered fellowship, awesome prizes, great food and fun for everyone!

Thank you to all of the high school students who helped with the event, with a very special thank-you to Aspen High School sophomore Austin Mickles. Thank you also to the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the city of Aspen.

Heartfelt thanks to our phenomenally generous donors: Taster’s Pizza, Aspen Emporium, bb’s restaurant, Carl’s, City Market, Clark’s Market, Hotel Jerome, Ink Coffee, Jüs, Paradise Bakery, Polished Salon, Pyramid Bistro, Radio, Sashae, Shlomo’s, Sundance Gifts, Big Wrap, Snowmass Club and Viceroy Snowmass Hotel.

Barbara Lynn Bloemsma

Pitkin County Senior Services Council

advisor, Circle of Friends

Thrift Shop supports science

Once again the Thrift Shop ladies have demonstrated their strong support for science by their generous donation to my program Science in Schools. The elementary education community in the whole valley will be so thankful for the future use of these funds.

Bruce Gabow, aka Mr. G

Basalt

A rave review of Aspen Valley Hospital

I have recently spent some time in Aspen Valley Hospital as a patient. I would like to take this opportunity to comment on my stay. The care I received from everyone from housekeeping to meal delivery was more than outstanding. The nurses and aids were not only thoughtful and caring but always took that extra step to make sure I was always comfortable.

I might not be writing this letter if not for the surgeon who operated on me and the doctors who cared for me as well as the emergency room staff.

I hope that the people who live in this community realize what a gem we have in Aspen Valley Hospital.

In closing, I would like to say thank-you one and all. I love you all and greatly appreciate everything that was and continues to be done for me.

One final note — the chicken pot pie is the best I have ever had!!

Ann F. Miller

Aspen

Praise for Zocalito

I was so happy to see that this month’s Travel and Leisure magazine had an article featuring Aspen’s Zocalito Latin Bisto. The writer of the article traveled to the Oaxaca region of Mexico with owner/chef Michael Beary, where he purchases his rare and almost extinct chiles from the local farmers. For some of these peppers he is the only person in the world exporting out of this region, and we are lucky enough to have the opportunity to try them. If you haven’t been, Zocalito does not disappoint. Its unique flavors and funky atmosphere make for a delicious and memorable experience! Get down there!

Erin Earley

Aspen

In honor of Bud Mulcahy

To honor the life of Bud Mulcahy of Basalt and Arlington, Texas, to the community of Sotik, Kenya, we are taking donated used laptops to Africa in May from the communities of the Roaring Fork and Texas to schools in the Rift Valley.

We would like to express our kindest appreciation to the amazing individuals that have volunteered to clean and electronically wipe the donated laptops: Ward Hauenstein and Steve “the Mac Man” Elman.

Donated used laptops can be dropped off at the offices of First United Methodist of Glenwood, the Aspen Jewish Community Center, St. Stephen’s in Glenwood, St. Vincent’s in Basalt, St. Mary in Aspen, the Orchard in Carbondale, and Aspen Community Church, or Christ Episcopal on Fifth Street near the Music Tent, or alternatively we can pick them up by calling us at 970-429-8797.

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen