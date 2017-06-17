Introducing Western Daughters – butchers extraordinaire at Heritage Fire | AspenTimes.com

Heritage Fire is underway in Snowmass today, and Kate Kavanaugh and Josh Curtiss are no strangers to the meat-centric event. This is the third time the duo, who own Western Daughters Butcher Shop in Denver, has participated, and this year they are partnering with The Aspen Times to share their knowledge and give an inside view of Heritage Fire, from the first fire being lit to the last piece of meat being served.

Western Daughters Butcher Shop is a whole-animal butcher shop in the LoHi Neighborhood of Denver owned by Kavanaugh and Curtiss. The shop employs a philosophy of land stewardship and sustainable and humane standards to bring delicious meat to tables all across the state. They source 100 percent grass-fed and pasture-raised animals directly from farms and ranches, working to build communities in the state and the ecosystem every step of the way from farm to table.