Independence Pass under winter storm warning Sunday into Monday night

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas including Independence Pass and Vail Pass starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and lasting into Monday night, the National Weather Service announced overnight.

The warning is for the Elk and Gore mountains as well as “central mountain valleys” in Colorado.

Snow is expected to start at about 10,000 feet on Sunday afternoon then drop to 9,000 by Monday night. The weather services predicts 6 to 10 inches and expects the intensity to ‘increase in coverage and intensity (Sunday) afternoon and continue through Monday evening.”

Along with the snow, winds are expected fro the southwest blowing 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The NWS warns visibility could drop to less than a mile at times of heavy snow.

Other watches and warnings have been issued for the Colorado mountains.

Roads may become slushy, icy and snow-packed during the warning, and hazardous winter driving conditions are expected over the high-mountain passes.

A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow are expected or occurring, according to the NWS, and strong winds and blowing snow are also possible.