If you don’t like the cheap seats, Aspen World Cup Finals VIP passes on sale for $3,000 | AspenTimes.com

If the cheap seats just won’t cut it for watching the alpine skiing World Cup Finals in March, VIP passes are available for spectators willing to dish out $3,000.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced this week that the Sentient Jet Finals Lounge VIP Hospitality Pass is on sale for the Finals, which will be held on Aspen Mountain March 15-19.

The heated tent will be set up on the skier’s right of the final slope before racers reach the finish line. The VIP area provides a great view of the last portion of the course as well as the Jumbotron at the finish that shows the entire run of a racer.

“Overlooking final gates and finish area of the 2017 Audi World Cup Finals, you’ll be provided access to gourmet food, complimentary cocktails and the best seats on the mountain,” said a promotional blurb on aspensnowmass.com.

A unique pass will be provided each of the five days of the event. The $3,000 pass is transferable, but “only one person will be provided access per day,” the website explained.

VIP passes will also be provided to the individuals and parties that buy the higher-end sponsorship packages. For example, sponsors who buy the $10,000 Silver Queen Package will get four VIP passes. The $25,000 Golden Anniversary Package includes 10 VIP passes.

The World Finals are one of the most prestigious events in World Cup racing. It will bring together the top men and women racers.

The top qualifiers in the disciplines will participate and the champions for the season, as well as the overall points champions, will be awarded.

The downhill races will be held March 15 followed by the super G on March. The Nations Team Event will be showcased on March 17, then the Finals switch to individual technical events. The men’s and women’s slalom and giant slalom races, with two runs each, will be interweaved on March 18 and 19.

Good views will be available for free at a grandstand at the finish area. It provides essentially the same view of the final gates and Jumbotron as the VIP tent. The different is the spectators in the grandstand will be at the mercy of the elements, plus they’ll have to buy their food and beverages.

Skico says on its website that skier access to view the races along the courses “is contingent on snow conditions.”

More information on the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals can be found at https://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/2017-audi-fis-world-cup-finals.

