‘Hyperloop One’ rail concept could cut Denver-to-Vail trip to 9 minutes

Personal travel that tests the sound barrier in hermetically sealed tubes might seem like some far-flung, futuristic notion, but if Colorado gets its way it could be less than a decade from reality rather than the light years away most probably imagine.

From an original group of 2,600 whittled down to two-dozen in April, the state was named to an exclusive list of 10 finalists last week in a worldwide competition for precisely this concept. Should the electromagnetic capsule design proposed by Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One ever get off the ground, a 360-mile track that includes a leg from Denver to Vail, with a stop in Silverthorne along the way, may soon zip people up to the mountains in mere minutes at speeds of 700 miles per hour.

“There are a lot of questions still to answer,” acknowledged Peter Kozinski, who presides over such projects that push the limits of technology for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “But we have faith that this is real, so we’re going to invest resources to looking at it. They’ve shown the propulsion works in a test track and that they’re sincere about doing this thing.”

The implausible enterprise is progressing so quickly, in fact, that he speculated a functional hyperloop of some scale — and perhaps initially moving only freight over a 20-mile pilot stretch — will exist somewhere on the globe within the next three-to-five years. And maybe it’s closer to between five and 10 years, but that it’s coming sooner than later.

“We’re hoping that it’s here in Colorado,” added Kozinski.