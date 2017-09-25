Hurricane, wildfire victims may apply for state hunting license refunds

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing hunting license fee refunds and preference point restoration exceptions for hunters who had their Colorado hunts canceled due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as the many wildfires burning in the western states.

“We’re making an emergency exception to our policy of only providing refunds 30 days prior to the start of the hunting season,” said Bob Broscheid, director of CPW, in a statement. “We hope this provides some relief to the hurricane and fire victims, the first responders and family members with their homes flooded.”

Requests for refunds will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and no paybacks will be made for licenses that have been in the field. All requests must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2018, and those affected should call Sarah Lovik, the limited license refund coordinator, at 303-291-7208 to initiate that process.

When you call, please be prepared to provide proof that you have been impacted by the hurricanes or wildfires. Accepted documents include insurance claim numbers, FEMA number, a copy of a canceled hotel or flight reservation, or affidavit with signed narrative stating why you had to cancel your trip.